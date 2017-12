/ Front page / News

BEACHCOMBER has heard of many jaw dropping stories.

But the most hilarious was heard yesterday from a friend in Navua.

The friend was a passenger in a vehicle driven by her brother. They were on their way to the west. As they neared Maui Bay she cautioned her brother to slow down because of the speed cameras ahead. To her horror he continued speeding.

"Don't worry. My speedometer is not working so the camera won't be able to track my speed," he said.

Go figure!