Qiliho warns 'dirty cops'

COMMISSIONER of Police Brigadier General Sitiveni Qiliho has yet again reiterated that he will not tolerate 'dirty cops' within the Fiji Police Force.

He made the comments after five police officers were charged for serious crimes last month, according to serious crimes statistics released by the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions yesterday.

The charges against the police officers ranged from theft, assault causing actual bodily harm and assisting a prisoner at large.

Brig-Gen Qiliho said police officers were no different from ordinary citizens and would be treated equally with ordinary Fijians.

"If they do wrong, they will be taken to task accordingly and that shows that we are not favouring police officers," he said.

"If they are found to have done wrong we will deal with them accordingly.

"Assisting prisoner at large, I have said it and will say again I don't condone dirty cops in the institution and I will have them dealt with accordingly to law and removed from the institution if found guilty."

Meanwhile, the ODPP statistics revealed that 67 people were charged for 59 separate incidents last month.

The cases included manslaughter, manslaughter arising from breach of duties, possession of illicit drugs, act with intent to cause grievous harm, assault causing actual bodily harm, assisting a prisoner at large and dangerous driving. Sixteen people were charged for aggravated robbery, 17 for aggravated burglary and 19 for theft.

The ODPP said cash amounts ranged from $30 to $10,000 and assorted items ranged from $500 to over $62,000 stolen during the alleged robbery and aggravated burglary offences such as home invasions, office and business break-ins and daylight robberies.

A 20-year-old unlicensed tractor driver faces manslaughter for allegedly causing the death of a five-year-old girl.