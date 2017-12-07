Fiji Time: 12:20 PM on Thursday 7 December

RFMF Band to celebrate

Avneel Chand
Thursday, December 07, 2017

ABOUT 400 local and international entertainers are expected at the Republic of Fiji Military Force's Band centennial anniversary military tattoo tomorrow, says Commander Lepani Vaniqi.

Commander Vaniqi said the Royal New Zealand Army and Air Force band would join the local performers at the ANZ Stadium.

"I am pleased to advise that the preparation for the RFMF Band centennial anniversary military tattoo is proceeding very well and last Monday we commenced our rehearsal at the ANZ stadium," he said.

For this evening, Commander Vaniqi said they would have guests from orphanages.

He said they are grateful to corporate sponsors that have come on board to host them.

"We will have two segments for our program on Friday. The first segment which will commence from 3pm to 7:30pm will be the entertainment provided by the local artists. The second segment f will be the military tattoo proper."

The celebrations will also be livestreamed for people living overseas on www.connect.com.fj








