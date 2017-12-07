New partnership to help fight against RHD

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image The Fijian team along with local medicos attending the two-day RHD workshop at the National Referral Hospital in the Solomon Islands. Picture: Supplied

THE Solomon Islands Visitors Bureau has partnered with Solomon Airlines and Rotary to help enable a specialist Fijian medical team to visit the Hapi Isles in the Solomon Islands to train local medicos in the fight to prevent rheumatic heart disease.

According to the American Journal of Infection Control (AJIC), the Solomon Islands has a high burden of rheumatic heart disease where prevalence of the condition is high, affecting 24 children per 1000 children.

The Fijian team consists of Dr Sainimere Boladuadua and senior nurse Frances Matanatabu from the Ministry of Health and Medical Service's RHD Prevention and Control Program.

The main objective of the visiting Fijian team is to increase RHD-related health literacy for healthcare workers in Honiara with training covering a wide range of areas including epidemiology, risk factors, acute rheumatic fever causes, diagnosis, treatment, RHD diagnosis and management, primordial, primary and secondary prevention.

Dr Boladuadua said the support by the two parties contributed greatly towards the move to revive rheumatic heart disease prevention and control efforts in the Hapi Isles.

National Referral Hospital head of pediatrics and chairperson of the Open-Heart committee, Dr Titus Nasi commended the team's visit and said the Solomon Islands local medical staff had been very well informed about the issue of rheumatic heart disease.