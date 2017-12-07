Fiji Time: 12:21 PM on Thursday 7 December

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

Challenge for contestants

Felix Chaudhary
Thursday, December 07, 2017

THE President, Jioji Konrote, opened the 31st Miss Pacific Islands Pageant last night in Nadi by challenging the nine contestants to speak about issues affecting the region.

"This is a platform for these young women to speak on the issues that they are passionate about," he said.

"Issues that affect our society, our health, our wellbeing, our children and our families, our education, our development, our environment, our people and our livelihoods.

"These are real issues that I believe we need to discuss at the regional, national and community levels."

Last night was the sarong night and contestants were judged according to the uniqueness of their attire and their eloquence of speech.

Tonight will be talent judging night at Prince Charles Park in Nadi.








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.62270.6037
JPY 55.224052.2240
GBP 0.36230.3543
EUR 0.41250.4005
NZD 0.71340.6804
AUD 0.64600.6210
USD 0.48830.4713

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 7th, December, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. Mother scoops top five excellence awards
  2. Challenge for contestants
  3. Qiliho warns 'dirty cops'
  4. A-G urges political clarity
  5. Suicidal
  6. Good Samaritan helps out
  7. 114 nurses graduate
  8. RFMF Band to celebrate
  9. FLOTSAM AND JETSAM
  10. New partnership to help fight against RHD

Top Stories this Week

  1. Evia follows footstep of brother Jarryd Sunday (03 Dec)
  2. First words at 21 Tuesday (05 Dec)
  3. Dakuwaqa thanks God for saving his life Sunday (03 Dec)
  4. Fiji Bati reunites Raiwalui family Monday (04 Dec)
  5. Lautoka hospital departments closed till further notice Tuesday (05 Dec)
  6. Body find identified Sunday (03 Dec)
  7. Masima eyes Fiji Monday (04 Dec)
  8. Serevi's call Monday (04 Dec)
  9. $2k each Sunday (03 Dec)
  10. AIDS/HIV awareness Sunday (03 Dec)