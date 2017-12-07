Challenge for contestants

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Miss Fiji Hally Qaqa gestures towards the crowd during the Miss Pacific Islands opening last night at Prince Charles Park in Nadi. Picture: REINAL CHAND

THE President, Jioji Konrote, opened the 31st Miss Pacific Islands Pageant last night in Nadi by challenging the nine contestants to speak about issues affecting the region.

"This is a platform for these young women to speak on the issues that they are passionate about," he said.

"Issues that affect our society, our health, our wellbeing, our children and our families, our education, our development, our environment, our people and our livelihoods.

"These are real issues that I believe we need to discuss at the regional, national and community levels."

Last night was the sarong night and contestants were judged according to the uniqueness of their attire and their eloquence of speech.

Tonight will be talent judging night at Prince Charles Park in Nadi.