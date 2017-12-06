Fiji Time: 4:36 AM on Thursday 7 December

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

CSO voice is limited: Duituturaga

LICE MOVONO
Wednesday, December 06, 2017

Update: 8:00PM CIVIL society organisations who work in human rights have difficulty raising their voices at the United Nations level and the challenges are from within their own countries.

Following revelations made today by the former head of the United Nations Development Programme and former New Zealand PM Helen Clark, the head of the Pacific Islands Association of NGOs Emele Duituturaga agreed.

PIANGO is the local host organisation working with CIVICUS, the World Alliance for Citizen Participation which organises the annual International Civil Society Week (ICSW) conference currently underway in Suva this week.

ICSW 2017 is the largest CIVICUS event with over 700 delegates representing organisations from 109 countries deliberating on the theme 'Our Planet, Our Struggles, Our Future'.

Ms Duituturaga responded diplomatically to requests for an explanation on Ms Clark's comments that the UN bureaucracy was not the reason there was not a closer working relationship between CSO and the UN.

"The UN is bureaucratic but it is the global inter-governmental agency that we have to engage with. There are no formal mechanisms for CSO inputs and engagement," the PIANGO boss said.

"The challenge is how the voices of civil society at the national and community can be heard not only at the UN but especially by members in their respective countries."

She said PIANGO would continue to provide the role it currently does which was to be the regional platform to make the necessary linkages and space for dialogue. 

"Yes, there are challenges with member states," Ms Duituturaga said.

?Often, the space for CSOs to speak out on issues such as human rights violation is limited and restrictive.?








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.61890.5999
JPY 55.483652.4836
GBP 0.36130.3533
EUR 0.41240.4004
NZD 0.71480.6818
AUD 0.64350.6185
USD 0.48920.4722

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 6th, December, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. Fiji Airways begins Japan direct flights
  2. A-G: Report baseless
  3. A-G: PM will make decision
  4. Tui Nadi title dispute over
  5. Retired teacher takes stand
  6. Verify information on social media, says MP
  7. Registrar refuses proposed political party's application
  8. Police officers on sex charges
  9. Nursing students graduate in Labasa
  10. Lautoka surgeries holdup

Top Stories this Week

  1. Dux prize decision queried Thursday (30 Nov)
  2. Gruesome killing Thursday (30 Nov)
  3. Evia follows footstep of brother Jarryd Sunday (03 Dec)
  4. First words at 21 Tuesday (05 Dec)
  5. $2m investment Thursday (30 Nov)
  6. Dakuwaqa thanks God for saving his life Sunday (03 Dec)
  7. Fiji Bati reunites Raiwalui family Monday (04 Dec)
  8. Lautoka hospital departments closed till further notice Tuesday (05 Dec)
  9. Body find identified Sunday (03 Dec)
  10. Masima eyes Fiji Monday (04 Dec)