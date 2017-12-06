Fiji Time: 4:36 AM on Thursday 7 December

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

Kadavu hosts new 7s rugby tourney

TIMOCI VULA
Wednesday, December 06, 2017

Update: 7:47PM KADAVU has included another new rugby sevens tournament that will begin this weekend and the winner to walk away $10,000 richer.

Organised by a group of passionate individuals who see the talent the southern maritime province has to offer, the tournament is anticipated to create another platform for developing rugby 7s on the island.

"Kadavu has a lot of talent. Organising such tournaments gives a chance for individuals who aspire to one day represent the nation showcase their talent," the tournament secretariat noted in the statement.

Kadavu already has other tournaments such as the Tiliva Sevens and the Asco Sevens and the secretariat hopes this tournament would be another inclusion to be hosted in Kadavu annually.

Twelve teams have confirmed participation, and among these are notable teams such as Army Green, Army Red, Yamacia, Ratu Filise and McDonalds Saunaka.

The tournament kicks off tomorrow at the Namalata Primary School grounds, and ends on Saturday.

The inaugural tournament is sponsored by two businesses - Uro Kadavu and Niubuto.

The overall tournament cup winner will walk away with $10,000; runners up $2000, and the plate and bowl winners will each win $500.

The teams started arriving in Vunisea today and the others tomorrow morning.








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.61890.5999
JPY 55.483652.4836
GBP 0.36130.3533
EUR 0.41240.4004
NZD 0.71480.6818
AUD 0.64350.6185
USD 0.48920.4722

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 6th, December, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. Fiji Airways begins Japan direct flights
  2. A-G: Report baseless
  3. A-G: PM will make decision
  4. Tui Nadi title dispute over
  5. Retired teacher takes stand
  6. Verify information on social media, says MP
  7. Registrar refuses proposed political party's application
  8. Police officers on sex charges
  9. Nursing students graduate in Labasa
  10. Lautoka surgeries holdup

Top Stories this Week

  1. Dux prize decision queried Thursday (30 Nov)
  2. Gruesome killing Thursday (30 Nov)
  3. Evia follows footstep of brother Jarryd Sunday (03 Dec)
  4. First words at 21 Tuesday (05 Dec)
  5. $2m investment Thursday (30 Nov)
  6. Dakuwaqa thanks God for saving his life Sunday (03 Dec)
  7. Fiji Bati reunites Raiwalui family Monday (04 Dec)
  8. Lautoka hospital departments closed till further notice Tuesday (05 Dec)
  9. Body find identified Sunday (03 Dec)
  10. Masima eyes Fiji Monday (04 Dec)