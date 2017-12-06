Kadavu hosts new 7s rugby tourney

/ Front page / News

Update: 7:47PM KADAVU has included another new rugby sevens tournament that will begin this weekend and the winner to walk away $10,000 richer.

Organised by a group of passionate individuals who see the talent the southern maritime province has to offer, the tournament is anticipated to create another platform for developing rugby 7s on the island.

"Kadavu has a lot of talent. Organising such tournaments gives a chance for individuals who aspire to one day represent the nation showcase their talent," the tournament secretariat noted in the statement.

Kadavu already has other tournaments such as the Tiliva Sevens and the Asco Sevens and the secretariat hopes this tournament would be another inclusion to be hosted in Kadavu annually.

Twelve teams have confirmed participation, and among these are notable teams such as Army Green, Army Red, Yamacia, Ratu Filise and McDonalds Saunaka.

The tournament kicks off tomorrow at the Namalata Primary School grounds, and ends on Saturday.

The inaugural tournament is sponsored by two businesses - Uro Kadavu and Niubuto.

The overall tournament cup winner will walk away with $10,000; runners up $2000, and the plate and bowl winners will each win $500.

The teams started arriving in Vunisea today and the others tomorrow morning.