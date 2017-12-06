Prep begins for 2019 agriculture census

/ Front page / News

Update: 7:33PM FIJI'S Ministry of Agriculture has begun preparations for the Agriculture Statistics for Policy to further discuss enhancement of data collection methodology and plan for the upcoming 2019 Agriculture Census.

A three-day work on the census began today in Nadi hosted by the ministry in partnership with the Food and Agriculture Organisation (FAO).

Minister for Agriculture Inia Seruiratu said the workshop aimed to significantly increase the availability and quality of agricultural and rural statistics that was produced by a sustainable agricultural statistical system with appropriate institutional, human and financial capacity.

"This is an opportunity to remind us again on the importance of our role as producer of agriculture statistics in Fiji's statistical system, therefore, there is an urgent need for us to continuously collaborate not as an individual player in the system but as a team focusing on achieving that same goal of disseminating timely and quality information," Mr Seruiratu said.

"I hope that your plan for the 2019 Agriculture Census will be centered around this new approach, which should improve collection of data on crops and livestock and enable the establishment of a sustainable Agricultural Statistical System."

The workshop ends on Friday.