Fiji Time: 4:36 AM on Thursday 7 December

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

Prep begins for 2019 agriculture census

TIMOCI VULA
Wednesday, December 06, 2017

Update: 7:33PM FIJI'S Ministry of Agriculture has begun preparations for the Agriculture Statistics for Policy to further discuss enhancement of data collection methodology and plan for the upcoming 2019 Agriculture Census.

A three-day work on the census began today in Nadi hosted by the ministry in partnership with the Food and Agriculture Organisation (FAO).

Minister for Agriculture Inia Seruiratu said the workshop aimed to significantly increase the availability and quality of agricultural and rural statistics that was produced by a sustainable agricultural statistical system with appropriate institutional, human and financial capacity.

"This is an opportunity to remind us again on the importance of our role as producer of agriculture statistics in Fiji's statistical system, therefore, there is an urgent need for us to continuously collaborate not as an individual player in the system but as a team focusing on achieving that same goal of disseminating timely and quality information," Mr Seruiratu said.

"I hope that your plan for the 2019 Agriculture Census will be centered around this new approach, which should improve collection of data on crops and livestock and enable the establishment of a sustainable Agricultural Statistical System."  

The workshop ends on Friday.








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.61890.5999
JPY 55.483652.4836
GBP 0.36130.3533
EUR 0.41240.4004
NZD 0.71480.6818
AUD 0.64350.6185
USD 0.48920.4722

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 6th, December, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. Fiji Airways begins Japan direct flights
  2. A-G: Report baseless
  3. A-G: PM will make decision
  4. Tui Nadi title dispute over
  5. Retired teacher takes stand
  6. Verify information on social media, says MP
  7. Registrar refuses proposed political party's application
  8. Police officers on sex charges
  9. Nursing students graduate in Labasa
  10. Lautoka surgeries holdup

Top Stories this Week

  1. Dux prize decision queried Thursday (30 Nov)
  2. Gruesome killing Thursday (30 Nov)
  3. Evia follows footstep of brother Jarryd Sunday (03 Dec)
  4. First words at 21 Tuesday (05 Dec)
  5. $2m investment Thursday (30 Nov)
  6. Dakuwaqa thanks God for saving his life Sunday (03 Dec)
  7. Fiji Bati reunites Raiwalui family Monday (04 Dec)
  8. Lautoka hospital departments closed till further notice Tuesday (05 Dec)
  9. Body find identified Sunday (03 Dec)
  10. Masima eyes Fiji Monday (04 Dec)