Ministry works to maintain Lautoka hospital services

+ Enlarge this image The fire that engulfed part of the Lautoka hospital yesterday. Picture: FT ONLINE

Update: 6:26PM STAFF members at Lautoka Hospital are continuing their efforts to maintain services following yesterday's fire.

A team from the Ministry of Health and Medical Services head office has been working alongside local management to ensure there were adequate supplies of essential items.

A Government statement issued this afternoon stated that additional oxygen cylinders and associated equipment had been transferred from Suva to replace the piped supply, which was currently unavailable.

It stated that negotiations were also underway to arrange access to alternative, local X-ray services while repairs were carried out at the hospital.

The statement noted that senior hospital managers were meeting regularly to assess services and deal with any issues of concern.

"A number of areas of the hospital have been damaged by the fire itself and also by water used for fire-fighting," it stated, adding checks on those areas were expected to be carried out today.

