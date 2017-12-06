Registrar refuses proposed political party's application

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Registrar of Political Parties Mohammed Saneem. Picture: FT FILE

Update: 5:01PM FIJI'S Registrar of Political Parties Mohammed Saneem this afternoon refused the application for registration by the proposed Zionist Party.

He said following the verification of members exercise, it was found that the application failed to meet the required numbers for the Central and Western Divisions.

"The application only had 1880 members out of the required 2000 for Central and 1633 members out of the required 1750 for the Western Division," Mr Saneem said in a statement issued this afternoon.

He said the Constitution of the proposed party also did not meet the minimum requirements for the Political Parties as per the Political Parties (Registration, Conduct, Funding and Disclosures) Act, 2013.