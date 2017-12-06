Fiji Time: 7:18 PM on Wednesday 6 December

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

Registrar refuses proposed political party's application

TIMOCI VULA
Wednesday, December 06, 2017

Update: 5:01PM FIJI'S Registrar of Political Parties Mohammed Saneem this afternoon refused the application for registration by the proposed Zionist Party.

He said following the verification of members exercise, it was found that the application failed to meet the required numbers for the Central and Western Divisions.

"The application only had 1880 members out of the required 2000 for Central and 1633 members out of the required 1750 for the Western Division," Mr Saneem said in a statement issued this afternoon.

He said the Constitution of the proposed party also did not meet the minimum requirements for the Political Parties as per the Political Parties (Registration, Conduct, Funding and Disclosures) Act, 2013.








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.61890.5999
JPY 55.483652.4836
GBP 0.36130.3533
EUR 0.41240.4004
NZD 0.71480.6818
AUD 0.64350.6185
USD 0.48920.4722

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 6th, December, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. A-G: PM will make decision
  2. A-G: Report baseless
  3. Verify information on social media, says MP
  4. Retired teacher takes stand
  5. Lautoka surgeries holdup
  6. Hospital fire
  7. Police officers on sex charges
  8. Call for support
  9. Year 8 exam results out
  10. Tui Nadi title dispute over

Top Stories this Week

  1. Dux prize decision queried Thursday (30 Nov)
  2. Gruesome killing Thursday (30 Nov)
  3. Evia follows footstep of brother Jarryd Sunday (03 Dec)
  4. First words at 21 Tuesday (05 Dec)
  5. $2m investment Thursday (30 Nov)
  6. Dakuwaqa thanks God for saving his life Sunday (03 Dec)
  7. Fiji Bati reunites Raiwalui family Monday (04 Dec)
  8. Lautoka hospital departments closed till further notice Tuesday (05 Dec)
  9. Body find identified Sunday (03 Dec)
  10. Masima eyes Fiji Monday (04 Dec)