+ Enlarge this image Japanese Ambassador Masahiro Omura, Attorney General Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum and Fiji Airways MD and CEO Andre Viljoen at the announcement of direct flights to Japan yesterday. Picture: FELIX CHAUDHARY

Update: 4:54PM FIJI Airways will begin direct flights to Japan beginning July 8 next year.

The announcement was made by airline managing director and CEO Andre Viljoen at a press conference at Rhum Bar, Port Denarau, this afternoon.

He said as part of an introductory offer, special airfares of $999 are on sale now.

The announcement was well received by industry stakeholders who attended the event.