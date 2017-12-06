Youth Oceania: Nauru ready for Fiji

/ Front page / News

Update: 4:46PM DEFENDING AFL Under 15 Youth Oceania Cup champion Nauru Stars knows that Fiji Junior Tribe will be the team to beat when they meet at Albert Park in Suva this afternoon.

Coach Kudaman Namaduk said Fijians have been a tough team to beat.

"They have secured their spot in the finals and now we're looking forward to our last pool match with Fiji tomorrow. They will come down hard on us," Namaduk said.

Fiji Tribe defeated Vanuatu 27-25 and Pacific All Stars 39-0 in their pool games to secure a spot in the final on Friday.