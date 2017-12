/ Front page / News

Update: 4:16PM A FORMER primary school teacher who allegedly raped and sexually assaulted nine female primary school students has been found guilty of the offence by three assessors.

The teacher who was initially charged with four counts of rape and nine counts of sexual assault was found guilty for all counts.

The alleged offences happened between 2010 and 2012 at a primary school in Nasinu.

High Court judge Justice Salesi Temo will deliver his judgment in a few minutes.