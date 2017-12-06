Weather watch: Showers and thunderstorms forecast

/ Front page / News

Update: 4:09PM OCCASIONAL showers and isolated thunderstorms with heavy falls are forecast for the Fiji group until midnight tomorrow.

In its bulletin issued this morning, the National Weather Forecasting Centre in Nadi reported the trough of low pressure with associated clouds and showers that lies slow moving over Fiji.

For mariners, moderate Southwest to Northwest winds, and moderate to rough seas.

The outlook for Friday - occasional showers, heavy at times and few thunderstorms over most places.