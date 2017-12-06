Fiji Time: 7:19 PM on Wednesday 6 December

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

Juveniles among Fiji's crime stats

TIMOCI VULA
Wednesday, December 06, 2017

Update: 3:55PM SIXTY seven people were charged with 59 counts of separate criminal incidents in November alone.

The offences were manslaughter, manslaughter arising from breach of duties, aggravated robbery, aggravated burglary, theft, possession of illicit drugs, act with intent to cause grievous harm, assault causing bodily harm, assisting a prisoner at large, and dangerous driving.

The monthly crime statistics released by Fiji's Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions also noted that three juveniles were charged with aggravated robbery, aggravated burglary, and theft offences.

More details in tomorrow's edition of The Fiji Times.








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.61890.5999
JPY 55.483652.4836
GBP 0.36130.3533
EUR 0.41240.4004
NZD 0.71480.6818
AUD 0.64350.6185
USD 0.48920.4722

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 6th, December, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. A-G: PM will make decision
  2. A-G: Report baseless
  3. Verify information on social media, says MP
  4. Retired teacher takes stand
  5. Lautoka surgeries holdup
  6. Hospital fire
  7. Police officers on sex charges
  8. Call for support
  9. Year 8 exam results out
  10. Tui Nadi title dispute over

Top Stories this Week

  1. Dux prize decision queried Thursday (30 Nov)
  2. Gruesome killing Thursday (30 Nov)
  3. Evia follows footstep of brother Jarryd Sunday (03 Dec)
  4. First words at 21 Tuesday (05 Dec)
  5. $2m investment Thursday (30 Nov)
  6. Dakuwaqa thanks God for saving his life Sunday (03 Dec)
  7. Fiji Bati reunites Raiwalui family Monday (04 Dec)
  8. Lautoka hospital departments closed till further notice Tuesday (05 Dec)
  9. Body find identified Sunday (03 Dec)
  10. Masima eyes Fiji Monday (04 Dec)