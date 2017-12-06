Juveniles among Fiji's crime stats

/ Front page / News

Update: 3:55PM SIXTY seven people were charged with 59 counts of separate criminal incidents in November alone.

The offences were manslaughter, manslaughter arising from breach of duties, aggravated robbery, aggravated burglary, theft, possession of illicit drugs, act with intent to cause grievous harm, assault causing bodily harm, assisting a prisoner at large, and dangerous driving.

The monthly crime statistics released by Fiji's Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions also noted that three juveniles were charged with aggravated robbery, aggravated burglary, and theft offences.

