Fiji Time: 7:18 PM on Wednesday 6 December

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

Nursing students graduate in Labasa

LUKE RAWALAI
Wednesday, December 06, 2017

Update: 1:59PM A TOTAL of 114 nurses graduated with Bachelor of Nursing Science from the Labasa Sangam College of Nursing and Health Care Education today.

Speaking at the graduation at the Labasa Civic Centre, Sangam academic board chairman Amraiya Naidu said their flexible learning model blended with face to face lecturers and online studies, making it possible for 206 nurses to graduate in the first cycle from the Labasa, Lautoka and Suva centres. 

Mr Naidu said they were working with the former 158 students at various stations who graduated with degrees from the college. 

He said Sangam Nursing College had thus contributed 478 nurses with degree qualifications to the service comprising 272 full-time students studying at the campus, while the other 206 were doing part-time studies through the bridging courses. 

Prominent Suva lawyer Richard Naidu was the chief guest at the graduation.








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.61890.5999
JPY 55.483652.4836
GBP 0.36130.3533
EUR 0.41240.4004
NZD 0.71480.6818
AUD 0.64350.6185
USD 0.48920.4722

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 6th, December, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. A-G: PM will make decision
  2. A-G: Report baseless
  3. Verify information on social media, says MP
  4. Retired teacher takes stand
  5. Lautoka surgeries holdup
  6. Hospital fire
  7. Police officers on sex charges
  8. Call for support
  9. Year 8 exam results out
  10. Tui Nadi title dispute over

Top Stories this Week

  1. Dux prize decision queried Thursday (30 Nov)
  2. Gruesome killing Thursday (30 Nov)
  3. Evia follows footstep of brother Jarryd Sunday (03 Dec)
  4. First words at 21 Tuesday (05 Dec)
  5. $2m investment Thursday (30 Nov)
  6. Dakuwaqa thanks God for saving his life Sunday (03 Dec)
  7. Fiji Bati reunites Raiwalui family Monday (04 Dec)
  8. Lautoka hospital departments closed till further notice Tuesday (05 Dec)
  9. Body find identified Sunday (03 Dec)
  10. Masima eyes Fiji Monday (04 Dec)