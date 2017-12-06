Nursing students graduate in Labasa

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Students of the TISI Sangam College of Nursing during their graduation ceremony this morning. Picture: LUKE RAWALAI

Update: 1:59PM A TOTAL of 114 nurses graduated with Bachelor of Nursing Science from the Labasa Sangam College of Nursing and Health Care Education today.

Speaking at the graduation at the Labasa Civic Centre, Sangam academic board chairman Amraiya Naidu said their flexible learning model blended with face to face lecturers and online studies, making it possible for 206 nurses to graduate in the first cycle from the Labasa, Lautoka and Suva centres.

Mr Naidu said they were working with the former 158 students at various stations who graduated with degrees from the college.

He said Sangam Nursing College had thus contributed 478 nurses with degree qualifications to the service comprising 272 full-time students studying at the campus, while the other 206 were doing part-time studies through the bridging courses.

Prominent Suva lawyer Richard Naidu was the chief guest at the graduation.