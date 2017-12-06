Christchurch man shot inside his home

/ Front page / News

Update: 1:43PM SHIRLEY, Christchurch: CHRISTCHURCH Police are investigating an incident where a man was shot while he was inside his Shirley home on Monday night.

Canterbury Metro Crime's Detective Sergeant Mike Freeman said at around 10.30pm, the man was in his house on Golf Links Road when he was hit with what they believe to be an air rifle.

Mr Freeman said the man suffered minor injuries and was now recovering.

However, he said this was an innocent person in his own home and "we are determined to find whoever is responsible".

"Canterbury Police would like to hear from anyone who was in the area on Monday evening and remembers seeing anything suspicious," Mr Freeman said.

He also urged anyone with CCTV cameras in the area to contact Police.

Any relevant information can be provided to Christchurch Police on (03) 363 7400, or anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.