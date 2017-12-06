Pacific Talanoa: Bible misinterpreted on gender violence

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Reverent Sereima LomaLoma speaking at the Forum Secretariat Talanoa on gender violence. Picture: LICE MOVONO

Update: 12:22PM PEOPLE who quote the Bible as a rationale for gender inequality and the violence that is borne out of it, misinterpret Christian doctrine.

There is a need to relook at the Bible and relearn its meanings in the context of gender dynamics.

Reverent Sereima Lomaloma, the chairperson of governing board at the House of Sarah, the Anglican Church's mission arm, said the church had had to re-examine biblical doctrines in their work to end violence against women.

She was speaking at a Talanoa organised by the Pacific Islands Forum Secretariat today which looked at Pacific methods of preventing violence against women and girls.

"We have had to go back to the biblical text to read the Bible anew so we can work to change people?s perceptions," Ms Lomaloma said.

The reverend who spoke on behalf of the Anglican Church's Diocese of Polynesia said parts of the Books of Ephesians and Genesis were commonly used in defence of inequality and violence which is gender-based.

"By not speaking out, by remaining silent, you are supporting harmful social norms," she said.

Dame Meg Taylor, the Secretary General of the Forum Secretariat, said the event was important in that it needed to create a 'talanoa' of Pacific examples of work to end violence against women.