Fiji Time: 7:19 PM on Wednesday 6 December

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

Pacific Talanoa: Bible misinterpreted on gender violence

LICE MOVONO
Wednesday, December 06, 2017

Update: 12:22PM PEOPLE who quote the Bible as a rationale for gender inequality and the violence that is borne out of it, misinterpret Christian doctrine.

There is a need to relook at the Bible and relearn its meanings in the context of gender dynamics.

Reverent Sereima Lomaloma, the chairperson of governing board at the House of Sarah, the Anglican Church's mission arm,  said the church had had to re-examine biblical doctrines in their work to end violence against women.

She was speaking at a Talanoa organised by the Pacific Islands Forum Secretariat today which looked at Pacific methods of preventing violence against women and girls.

"We have had to go back to the biblical text to read the Bible anew so we can work to change people?s perceptions," Ms Lomaloma said.

The reverend who spoke on behalf of the Anglican Church's Diocese of Polynesia said parts of the Books of Ephesians and Genesis were commonly used in defence of inequality and violence which is gender-based.

"By not speaking out, by remaining silent, you are supporting harmful social norms," she said.

Dame Meg Taylor, the Secretary General of the Forum Secretariat, said the event was important in that it needed to create a 'talanoa' of Pacific examples of work to end violence against women.








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.61890.5999
JPY 55.483652.4836
GBP 0.36130.3533
EUR 0.41240.4004
NZD 0.71480.6818
AUD 0.64350.6185
USD 0.48920.4722

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 6th, December, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. A-G: PM will make decision
  2. A-G: Report baseless
  3. Verify information on social media, says MP
  4. Retired teacher takes stand
  5. Lautoka surgeries holdup
  6. Hospital fire
  7. Police officers on sex charges
  8. Call for support
  9. Year 8 exam results out
  10. Tui Nadi title dispute over

Top Stories this Week

  1. Dux prize decision queried Thursday (30 Nov)
  2. Gruesome killing Thursday (30 Nov)
  3. Evia follows footstep of brother Jarryd Sunday (03 Dec)
  4. First words at 21 Tuesday (05 Dec)
  5. $2m investment Thursday (30 Nov)
  6. Dakuwaqa thanks God for saving his life Sunday (03 Dec)
  7. Fiji Bati reunites Raiwalui family Monday (04 Dec)
  8. Lautoka hospital departments closed till further notice Tuesday (05 Dec)
  9. Body find identified Sunday (03 Dec)
  10. Masima eyes Fiji Monday (04 Dec)