WAF works on billing system

+ Enlarge this image WAF personnel work on a water main in Labasa. Picture: LUKE RAWALAI

THE new billing system for Water Authority of Fiji customers is progressing well.

However, the authority's general manager customer service, Sekove Uluinayau, said they had some teething issues.

Mr Uluinayau said WAF staff around the country had been trained on how to use the new system.

"However, the system is subject to changes as we attempt to make it more user-friendly and include more information on the system to capture water usage in the country," he said.

"This is part of the authority's modernisation efforts which has been ongoing for the past two years."

The authority's chief executive officer, Opetaia Ravai, had called on customers to take advantage of the electronic bill payment system that was available.

He urged them to make updated payments, adding that they needed to stop relying entirely on the postal billing system.

Mr Ravai had said the WAF bill payment could now be done through mobile texting and electronic banking services.

He had encouraged people who had access to internet banking to pay bills electronically because it was convenient.