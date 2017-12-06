Group to foster women leaders

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image A dance group entertains guests during the National Council of Women Fiji's Marama ni Viti gala night at the Grand Pacific Hotel in Suva on Saturday. Picture: ATU RASEA

THE National Council of Women Fiji is optimistic the country can elect its first female prime minister through its Celebrating Women's Role in Leadership in Fiji campaign.

Council general secretary Fay Volatabu said the campaign needed the support of women to enable the council to train them to undertake leadership roles.

In creating awareness on the three-year campaign, the council organised the Marama Ni Viti gala night at Suva's Grand Pacific Hotel last Saturday.

"The purpose of the gala was to try and get more women into leadership roles and as part of that, maybe we could have our first female prime minister," Ms Volatabu said.

"What we need actually is more support from other businesswomen because we believe that getting more women into Parliament is not just the work of NGOs and Parliament, but it is all our work and that includes corporations and every other Fijian.

"The corporate sponsors come in and give us funding to provide training for outreach and to help up us support the work that we do in getting more women reach leadership positions."

The gala also showcased the contributions of women to the nation, which according to Ms Volatabu was often not realised.