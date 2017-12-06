Fiji Time: 7:19 PM on Wednesday 6 December

Fiji green bonds for UK stock exchange

Repeka Nasiko
Wednesday, December 06, 2017

THE British Government has welcomed the inclusion of the Fijian Green Bonds on to the UK stock market.

According to a Government statement, Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama met UK Minister of State for Climate Change and Industry Claire Perry over the weekend where she expressed her government's keen interest in Fiji's Green Bonds.

She also congratulated Fiji's global campaign for climate action and becoming the first Small Island Developing State to take on a COP presidency.

The discussions between the two leaders also covered next year's Commonwealth Heads of Government meeting in London.

Mr Bainimarama said he was excited about the meeting's agenda which will include climate resilience and adaptation.

Mr Bainimarama also took the opportunity to commend the British and Canadian governments on the launch of the Powering Past Coal Alliance.

The alliance of governments and businesses was launched during COP23 last month. It is aimed to rapidly phase out traditional coal power.

Fiji joined the alliance during the COP23 negotiations.








