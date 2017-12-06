Retired teacher takes stand

/ Front page / News

A FORMER schoolteacher who allegedly raped and sexually assaulted some female primary school students had spoken to some of the complainants about a "brown banana" before the alleged incidents, the High Court in Suva heard yesterday.

This was revealed by a retired schoolteacher, who took the witness stand for the prosecution, as the trial continued before Justice Salesi Temo.

A schoolteacher, who is facing four counts of rape and nine counts of sexual assault, is currently standing trial for the alleged offence.

In her evidence, the woman told the court that on November 9, 2012, she met three female students who relayed their stories to her.

She said the students claimed that the accused touched their private parts during recess and lunch time.

The alleged offences happened between January 1, 2010 and October 31, 2013.

The retired teacher also told the court the first three complainants she met looked worried and unstable when they relayed the alleged incidents to her.

She said on another day, she went to speak to the students in the accused's class when four of them stood up, claiming they were also victims of the accused's alleged act.

She said one of the students told her the accused touched her private parts and asked her to promise him that she would not tell her parents about the alleged incident.

The trial continues today.