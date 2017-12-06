Fiji Time: 7:18 PM on Wednesday 6 December

Hundreds flock to carnival

Solomone Rabulu
Wednesday, December 06, 2017

HUNDREDS of people turned up at Suva's Furnival Park to be part of the Lomaiviti Carnival celebrations yesterday.

With the theme A New Dawn for Lomaiviti, event chairperson Peni Tora said this year was special because talents and traditional ideas would be showcased.

"We have one island that will be showcasing their traditional activities and art every day," he said.

Yesterday Nairai villagers presented. There will be presentations from Moturiki today.

"So you see there is something interesting to look forward to in the coming days."

Rufina Tauva, 34, from Lovoni Village on Ovalau participated for the first time and was overwhelmed.

"I will go back and challenge other women in the village to challenge themselves with new traditional ideas and how they can turn this into easy money making businesses."

The Lomaiviti carnival ends this Saturday.








