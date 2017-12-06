Police officers on sex charges

/ Front page / News

THREE police officers were charged for sexual related offences last month.

This was revealed in the November Rape and Sexual Offences statistics released by the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions (ODPP) yesterday.

According to the statistics, 21 people were charged for 31 separate incidents last month, of which three of these were police officers.

Two police officers were charged with two counts of abduction with intent to have carnal knowledge of a 17-year-old girl while another police officer was charged with two counts of indecent assault and one count of sexual assault of a female police officer.

The 31 incidents comprised 15 rape cases, three cases of abduction with intent to have carnal knowledge, six cases each of indecent assault and sexual assault, and a defilement case.

The ODPP confirmed there were 20 victims of the 31 incidents, 15 of who were victims under the age of 18 years.

The statistics revealed there was an incident where a school headteacher was charged with rape, sexual and indecent assault and indecently annoying his pupils.

It also highlighted a case where a 17-year-old girl was impregnated after a 28-year-old man allegedly abducted her with the intention to have carnal knowledge with her.

Out of all the recorded cases, there were four incidents where the accused persons and the victims were related.

In another incident, four high school students charged with rape were discharged after the matter was withdrawn by the State because of insufficient or inconsistent evidence.