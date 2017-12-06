Court further remands stabbing accused

/ Front page / News

A CHINESE national who allegedly stabbed another Chinese businessman at Nailuva Rd in Suva after an argument last week has been further remanded in custody.

Liu Fu Qiang, 31, appeared before Magistrate Jioji Boseiwaqa at the Suva Magistrates Court yesterday.

He is charged with one count of act with intent to cause grievous harm.

The alleged incident happened last Thursday.

It is alleged that the victim had gone to the accused's house to pick up his girlfriend when an argument broke out between the two.

The accused was alleged to have demanded $15,000 from the complainant before he stabbed him on his shoulder.

It is understood that the businessman suffered minor injuries during the incident.

The court was earlier informed by the prosecution that the accused could not speak English and an interpreter is expected to be in court.

The case will be called again today.