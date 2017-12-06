Call for safer spaces

/ Front page / News

MEN make up the majority of perpetrators of violence against women and this should be recognised, says Fiji Young Women's Forum co-convener Audrey Seru.

Ms Seru said men needed to take more responsibility and be part of the solution to raise awareness and promote safer spaces for women and girls in the country.

"It all begins at home, how we address our women and girls, as not just mothers and sisters, but leaders and equal human beings," she said.

Ms Seru said the 16 Days of Activism against Gender-Based Violence was important because it highlighted the prevalence of violence in communities and raised it as a priority issue that everyone could work together to address.

She said the statistics were quite high with 64 per cent of women having experienced intimate partner violence (Fiji Women's Crisis Centre Research — Somebody's Life, Everybody's Business 2013).

"Young women and girls particularly face double discrimination because of their gender and age.

"The statistics give us a snapshot of the severe forms of discrimination and violence women and girls face."