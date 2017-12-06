KANA project aims to improve children's wellbeing

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Save the Children New Zealand CEO Heidi Coetzee, MFAT Representative Jonathan Rowe and Save the Children Fiji Iris Low-McKenzie join hands during the launch of the KANA Project at Victoria Palms Hotel in Suva yesterday. Picture: JOVESA NAISUA

A $3.8 million project called "Resilience through Knowledge and Action in Agriculture and Food Security" (KANA) was launched by the Save the Children Fiji in Suva yesterday.

The KANA project aims to improve children's well-being through increased family income, food security and community disaster risk management in the country.

SC Fiji chief executive officer Iris Low-McKenzie said the goal of the project was to increase the resilience of communities and improve outcomes for children affected by Severe Tropical Cyclone Winston in Ra and on Koro Island through agriculture and food security.

"SC Fiji will work with 12 rural communities in the coastal areas of Ra and Koro Island, reaching at least 3512 community members plus other beneficiaries," Ms Low-McKenzie said.

"The activity will be implemented by SC Fiji in partnership with Save the Children New Zealand (SCNZ) and Massey University."

She said key country partners included the Ministry of Agriculture, Ministry of Education, Food and Agriculture Office, non-government organisations (NGOs), provincial councils, district officers and community development committees.

The five-year project is funded by New Zealand's Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade (MFAT), in partnership with International Development Fund through Save the Children New Zealand.