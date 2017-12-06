400 kids in SOS exchange program

/ Front page / News

MORE than 100 children from across the Western Division gathered at the Nadi Sangam School to welcome about 300 visitors from Australia as part of the Spirit of Sharing (SOS) annual exchange program.

Minister for Youth and Sports Laisenia Tuitubou said the program was timely in the lead-up to the festive season.

"This is the third year the charitable organisation, Spirit of Sharing (SOS), has partnered with the Ministry of Youth and Sports in a festival that brings together youth from both countries to engage in the exchange of culture, song, dance, and sport," he said.

"The partnership recognises and reflects the mutual vision shared by both organisations to empower youths in Fiji through personal development through cultural and sports exchange programs."

Founded by Peter Cole in 2000, SOS distributes sporting equipment across schools in the Asia-Pacific region.

Part of the organisation's mission is holding cross-cultural events like the Nadi event which aims to increase social interaction apart from distributing donations.