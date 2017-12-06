Fiji Time: 7:19 PM on Wednesday 6 December

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

400 kids in SOS exchange program

Felix Chaudhary
Wednesday, December 06, 2017

MORE than 100 children from across the Western Division gathered at the Nadi Sangam School to welcome about 300 visitors from Australia as part of the Spirit of Sharing (SOS) annual exchange program.

Minister for Youth and Sports Laisenia Tuitubou said the program was timely in the lead-up to the festive season.

"This is the third year the charitable organisation, Spirit of Sharing (SOS), has partnered with the Ministry of Youth and Sports in a festival that brings together youth from both countries to engage in the exchange of culture, song, dance, and sport," he said.

"The partnership recognises and reflects the mutual vision shared by both organisations to empower youths in Fiji through personal development through cultural and sports exchange programs."

Founded by Peter Cole in 2000, SOS distributes sporting equipment across schools in the Asia-Pacific region.

Part of the organisation's mission is holding cross-cultural events like the Nadi event which aims to increase social interaction apart from distributing donations.








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.61890.5999
JPY 55.483652.4836
GBP 0.36130.3533
EUR 0.41240.4004
NZD 0.71480.6818
AUD 0.64350.6185
USD 0.48920.4722

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 6th, December, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. A-G: PM will make decision
  2. A-G: Report baseless
  3. Verify information on social media, says MP
  4. Retired teacher takes stand
  5. Lautoka surgeries holdup
  6. Hospital fire
  7. Police officers on sex charges
  8. Call for support
  9. Year 8 exam results out
  10. Tui Nadi title dispute over

Top Stories this Week

  1. Dux prize decision queried Thursday (30 Nov)
  2. Gruesome killing Thursday (30 Nov)
  3. Evia follows footstep of brother Jarryd Sunday (03 Dec)
  4. First words at 21 Tuesday (05 Dec)
  5. $2m investment Thursday (30 Nov)
  6. Dakuwaqa thanks God for saving his life Sunday (03 Dec)
  7. Fiji Bati reunites Raiwalui family Monday (04 Dec)
  8. Lautoka hospital departments closed till further notice Tuesday (05 Dec)
  9. Body find identified Sunday (03 Dec)
  10. Masima eyes Fiji Monday (04 Dec)