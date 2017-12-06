Fiji Time: 7:19 PM on Wednesday 6 December

Tui Nadi title dispute over

RATU Vuniyani Navuniuci Dawai is the rightful holder of the Tui Nadi title, says the Native Lands Commission.

The announcement was made at Narewa Village in Nadi yesterday by a team from the commission, headed by chairman Ratu Vananalagi Vesikula.

Following his appointment a few months ago, the title was disputed by Ratu Kaliova Dawai, another Narewa villager.

Villagers held Ratu Vuniyani's inauguration ceremony in September, where he chose to forego traditional installation ceremonies for spiritual blessings through a full church service.

Yesterday, the Nadi chief said he was humbled by the decision of the NLC and he looked forward to serving his people.

"I was confident all along that the title belongs to me even though there were disputes a few months back. I just waited on the inquiry to confirm my appointment and it has happened," Ratu Vuniyani said.








