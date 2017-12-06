Fiji Time: 7:19 PM on Wednesday 6 December

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

Solve discord amicably, says Police

Felix Chaudhary
Wednesday, December 06, 2017

POLICE are calling for people to work out differences in an amicable manner after a stabbing incident at Korovuto in Nadi last Sunday.

Police spokesperson Ana Naisoro said a man was in custody after a disagreement over pay led to him allegedly stabbing another.

"The incident happened on Sunday December 3 at about 9pm in Korovuto," she said.

"An 18-year-old car wash attendant allegedly stabbed a 26-year-old man after a heated argument over the suspect's wages," she said.

"The victim was conveyed to the Nadi Hospital and later transferred to the Lautoka Hospital where he was admitted to the Male Trauma Ward.

"The suspect remains in custody."








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.61890.5999
JPY 55.483652.4836
GBP 0.36130.3533
EUR 0.41240.4004
NZD 0.71480.6818
AUD 0.64350.6185
USD 0.48920.4722

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 6th, December, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. A-G: PM will make decision
  2. A-G: Report baseless
  3. Verify information on social media, says MP
  4. Retired teacher takes stand
  5. Lautoka surgeries holdup
  6. Hospital fire
  7. Police officers on sex charges
  8. Call for support
  9. Year 8 exam results out
  10. Tui Nadi title dispute over

Top Stories this Week

  1. Dux prize decision queried Thursday (30 Nov)
  2. Gruesome killing Thursday (30 Nov)
  3. Evia follows footstep of brother Jarryd Sunday (03 Dec)
  4. First words at 21 Tuesday (05 Dec)
  5. $2m investment Thursday (30 Nov)
  6. Dakuwaqa thanks God for saving his life Sunday (03 Dec)
  7. Fiji Bati reunites Raiwalui family Monday (04 Dec)
  8. Lautoka hospital departments closed till further notice Tuesday (05 Dec)
  9. Body find identified Sunday (03 Dec)
  10. Masima eyes Fiji Monday (04 Dec)