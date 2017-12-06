Solve discord amicably, says Police

/ Front page / News

POLICE are calling for people to work out differences in an amicable manner after a stabbing incident at Korovuto in Nadi last Sunday.

Police spokesperson Ana Naisoro said a man was in custody after a disagreement over pay led to him allegedly stabbing another.

"The incident happened on Sunday December 3 at about 9pm in Korovuto," she said.

"An 18-year-old car wash attendant allegedly stabbed a 26-year-old man after a heated argument over the suspect's wages," she said.

"The victim was conveyed to the Nadi Hospital and later transferred to the Lautoka Hospital where he was admitted to the Male Trauma Ward.

"The suspect remains in custody."