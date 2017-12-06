Church workshop focuses on youths, crime rate

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Youths from the 58 circuits within the Methodist Church of Fiji attend the Methodist Youth Fellowship annual camp in Labasa this week. Picture: LUKE RAWALAI

THE Methodist Church of Fiji believes if youths are taught to appreciate people and the natural surroundings, then this could address the increasing number of crimes committed in the country.

The church's secretary for Young People's Department, Reverend Jone Davule, made the comment after queries raised by the provincial councils of Cakaudrove, Bua and Macuata about the role of churches in dealing with this issue.

The concerns by provincial councils were made after the Fiji Corrections Service revealed that most inmates at the Vaturekuka Corrections Centre in Labasa were from Cakaudrove, followed by Macuata and Bua.

The report revealed that most of the inmates were iTaukei.

Rev Davule said the 10 Commandments of God were generally separated into two parts, adding it covered men's duty to God and his duty to his fellow men.

"Our children and people in prison are there because they fail to realise their duty to their fellow humans," he said.

"That is why this conference is focused on building these 1498 youths to appreciate their natural surroundings and to better their relationship with their fellow people, including those of the opposite sex and those of other ethnic groups.

"The workshop will also focus on inspiring youths to have effective missions of life's objectives and empower them to become prudent resource managers for improved livelihoods.

"With these objectives in place, the church believes that once a person appreciates their neighbours and their natural resources, they will not see any reason to violate them."

Mr Davule said the other important factor the church was currently working with was the family unit.

"The family is any person's wealth, source of guidance and inspiration, for it is always there with a person from the womb to the tomb."