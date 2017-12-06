Utilise youths, leaders told

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Davule. Picture: LUKE RAWALAI

COMMUNITY leaders need to make use of their youths and utilise them for leadership roles.

Methodist Church of Fiji secretary for Young People's Department Reverend Jone Davule said youths were often involved in other criminal activities because they felt useless in their homes and communities.

Mr Davule said youths could be used for community development projects.

"At times community elders become stubborn with their views, holding on to outdated values and ways of thinking," he said.

"As time changes so too should the way we think and we need to initiate values that boost positive changes.

"There are farmers out there who have just begun farming yaqona in villages, but yet the revenues they generate from their farms are far more than those of farmers that began farming earlier.

"What has been found is that most of these new farmers are retirees and they have knowledge on how to save their money better and treat farming as a business."