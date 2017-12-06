FLOTSAM AND JETSAM

/ Front page / News

BEACHCOMBER heard from one of his friends how a work mate of his cheated during an external examination during his secondary school days.

Beachcomber heard that during a geography paper, the student shaved off the hair on one of his thighs so he can draw a map of Japan on it.

During the examination, the student waited for the supervisor to turn his back whenever he came across his row, before he lifted up his sulu and bit-by-bit copied the map of Japan.

At the end of his efforts, he managed to pass the subject with flying colours.

Desperate measure for desperate times.