FLOTSAM AND JETSAM

The Editor
Wednesday, December 06, 2017

BEACHCOMBER heard from one of his friends how a work mate of his cheated during an external examination during his secondary school days.

Beachcomber heard that during a geography paper, the student shaved off the hair on one of his thighs so he can draw a map of Japan on it.

During the examination, the student waited for the supervisor to turn his back whenever he came across his row, before he lifted up his sulu and bit-by-bit copied the map of Japan.

At the end of his efforts, he managed to pass the subject with flying colours.

Desperate measure for desperate times.








Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.61890.5999
JPY 55.483652.4836
GBP 0.36130.3533
EUR 0.41240.4004
NZD 0.71480.6818
AUD 0.64350.6185
USD 0.48920.4722

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 6th, December, 2017

