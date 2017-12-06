Year 8 exam results out

/ Front page / News

THE 2017 provisional examination results for Fiji Year 8 Examination will be released today. The individual results will be made available in all schools and in all the district education offices.

According to Government, an online portal has also been activated for individual student access. The link for the online portal is http://www.examresults.gov.fj.

The Ministry of Education has also set up a support service to assist students in accessing their results.

Clarification on student details can be directed to the following numbers: 3220564 or 3220565. A total of 16,688 students sat for the exams.