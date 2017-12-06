Fiji Time: 7:18 PM on Wednesday 6 December

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

Year 8 exam results out

Solomone Rabulu
Wednesday, December 06, 2017

THE 2017 provisional examination results for Fiji Year 8 Examination will be released today. The individual results will be made available in all schools and in all the district education offices.

According to Government, an online portal has also been activated for individual student access. The link for the online portal is http://www.examresults.gov.fj.

The Ministry of Education has also set up a support service to assist students in accessing their results.

Clarification on student details can be directed to the following numbers: 3220564 or 3220565. A total of 16,688 students sat for the exams.








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.61890.5999
JPY 55.483652.4836
GBP 0.36130.3533
EUR 0.41240.4004
NZD 0.71480.6818
AUD 0.64350.6185
USD 0.48920.4722

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 6th, December, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. A-G: PM will make decision
  2. A-G: Report baseless
  3. Verify information on social media, says MP
  4. Retired teacher takes stand
  5. Lautoka surgeries holdup
  6. Hospital fire
  7. Police officers on sex charges
  8. Call for support
  9. Year 8 exam results out
  10. Tui Nadi title dispute over

Top Stories this Week

  1. Dux prize decision queried Thursday (30 Nov)
  2. Gruesome killing Thursday (30 Nov)
  3. Evia follows footstep of brother Jarryd Sunday (03 Dec)
  4. First words at 21 Tuesday (05 Dec)
  5. $2m investment Thursday (30 Nov)
  6. Dakuwaqa thanks God for saving his life Sunday (03 Dec)
  7. Fiji Bati reunites Raiwalui family Monday (04 Dec)
  8. Lautoka hospital departments closed till further notice Tuesday (05 Dec)
  9. Body find identified Sunday (03 Dec)
  10. Masima eyes Fiji Monday (04 Dec)