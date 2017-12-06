Fiji Time: 7:18 PM on Wednesday 6 December

A-G: PM will make decision

Felix Chaudhary
Wednesday, December 06, 2017

THE future of parliamentarian and former Education Minister Dr Mahendra Reddy will depend on FijiFirst party leader and Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama.

This was the response from Attorney-General and FijiFirst party secretary, Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum, when asked whether Dr Reddy would be reinstated as Education Minister.

"It is the prerogative of the Honourable Prime Minister, that is a decision that only he can make," he said.

Dr Reddy was recently acquitted by the Suva Magistrates Court of one count of bribery and one count of undue influence.

During his trial, the court was told that Supervisor of Elections, Mohammed Saneem, had lodged a complaint against Dr Reddy to the Fiji Independent Commission Against Corruption (FICAC).

In his judgement, Chief Magistrate Usaia Ratuvili said the State had failed to prove their case beyond reasonable doubt.








