Verify information on social media, says MP

+ Enlarge this image Regional and local participants pose for a picture with Attorney-General Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum during the International Anti-Corruption Day celebrations at Holiday Inn Suva yesterday. Picture: RAMA

THERE is a culture in Fiji of people commenting on social media posts without verifying their facts, says Attorney-General Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum.

Mr Sayed-Khaiyum said it was vital that people addressed issues in a factual manner instead of just basing their information on rumors.

He made the comment in his keynote address at the International Anti-Corruption Day celebrations at Holiday Inn Suva yesterday.

Mr Sayed-Khaiyum said a lot of people in Fiji have been found doing this.

"People are commenting on comments without even checking out the facts. If somebody says today a frog has eaten a horse, then people will start commenting, "oh my God what color was the frog?" as opposed to actually checking out the fact if the frog had eaten the horse or not," Mr Sayed-Khaiyum said.

"And frankly, you can verify those facts very, very easily.

"So please, if you want to create and if you are serious about addressing issues, you need to be able to address these issues in a factual manner.

"You need to be able to tackle the issue that we do face in a manner that is transparent, in a manner that is not reliant upon rumors."

He added this was important for everyone to understand to be able to adhere to creating a corruption-free Pacific and a corruption-free Fiji.

Meanwhile, Mr Sayed-Khaiyum also said corruption was rampant in the private sector and it was something that needed to be dealt with in a holistic manner.

He said corruption must also be addressed in a tangible and practical manner.