Call for support

+ Enlarge this image Miss Pacific Islands contestants are joined by general manager Silvano Dressino (sixth from left) and marketing and communications specialist Kseniia Kuznetsova (eighth from left) at the Fiji Marriott Momi Bay Resort in Nadi. Picture: Niyaaz Dean

FIJI'S representative to the Miss Pacific Islands Pageant underway in Nadi, Hally Qaqa, has called on Fijians to support her.

As competition proper for the pageant starts today, Ms Qaqa said the event would not be a success without the support of Fijians.

"We have nine countries represented in the Miss Pacific Islands including Fiji. Please come out in numbers to support your Pacific queens," she said.

"Let's do this Fiji."

As internet voting has begun, to vote for Miss Fiji, go to the Miss Pacific Islands 2017 Facebook page, find the album Miss Pacific Islands Voting and like her photo.

Today:

â€¢ Sarong category competition.