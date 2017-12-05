Lightning strike causes unplanned power outage

Update: 6:26PM A LIGHTNING strike on one of Fiji Electricity Authority (FEA) 33,000 volts transmission line caused a power outage this afternoon.
FEA Chief Executive
Officer Hasmukh Patel confirmed in
statement that the transmission line that carries power supply from the
FEA Vuda Power Station in Lautoka to the Rarawai Zone Sub Station in Ba, and
further onwards to Tavua and Rakiraki was struck by lightning a after midday today.
"This affected power
supply to all our valued FEA customers in the Ba, Tavua, Rakiraki and
Nadarivatu areas," Mr Patel said.
"Power supply to a
limited area in Rakiraki was restored via our diesel power station at Rakiraki,"
he said.
He said FEA teams are
currently preparing an access road to the damaged pole following which repairs
will commence.
"At this stage supply is
expected to be restored to the affected customers by 10pm tonight."