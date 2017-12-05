Lightning strike causes unplanned power outage

/ Front page / News

Update: 6:26PM A LIGHTNING strike on one of Fiji Electricity Authority (FEA) 33,000 volts transmission line caused a power outage this afternoon.

FEA Chief Executive Officer Hasmukh Patel confirmed in statement that the transmission line that carries power supply from the FEA Vuda Power Station in Lautoka to the Rarawai Zone Sub Station in Ba, and further onwards to Tavua and Rakiraki was struck by lightning a after midday today.

"This affected power supply to all our valued FEA customers in the Ba, Tavua, Rakiraki and Nadarivatu areas," Mr Patel said.

"Power supply to a limited area in Rakiraki was restored via our diesel power station at Rakiraki," he said.

He said FEA teams are currently preparing an access road to the damaged pole following which repairs will commence.

"At this stage supply is expected to be restored to the affected customers by 10pm tonight."