No injuries, three departments suspended

Update: 5:31PM NO PATIENT or staff was injured and no medical treatment adversely affected in this mornings fire at the Lautoka Hospital.
However, according to a statement this hour from the
Ministry of Health and Medical Services, services to the following departments
are temporarily suspended;
- General
Outpatient Department (GOPD)
- Special
Outpatient Department (SOPD)
"Members of the public are requested to avoid visiting
Lautoka Hospital for non-emergency cases and to use other local health clinics
wherever possible," the ministry statement said.
"Lautoka Hospital staff will give priority to emergency
cases and, as a result, patients whose condition is assessed as being less
urgent may experience delays."