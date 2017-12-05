No injuries, three departments suspended

/ Front page / News

Update: 5:31PM NO PATIENT or staff was injured and no medical treatment adversely affected in this mornings fire at the Lautoka Hospital.

However, according to a statement this hour from the Ministry of Health and Medical Services, services to the following departments are temporarily suspended;

General Outpatient Department (GOPD)

Special Outpatient Department (SOPD)

X-ray Department

"Members of the public are requested to avoid visiting Lautoka Hospital for non-emergency cases and to use other local health clinics wherever possible," the ministry statement said.

"Lautoka Hospital staff will give priority to emergency cases and, as a result, patients whose condition is assessed as being less urgent may experience delays."