Fiji Time: 7:33 PM on Tuesday 5 December

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

No injuries, three departments suspended

LICE MOVONO
Tuesday, December 05, 2017

Update: 5:31PM NO PATIENT or staff was injured and no medical treatment adversely affected in this mornings fire at the Lautoka Hospital.

However, according to a statement this hour from the Ministry of Health and Medical Services, services to the following departments are temporarily suspended;

  • General Outpatient Department (GOPD)
  • Special Outpatient Department (SOPD)
  • X-ray Department

"Members of the public are requested to avoid visiting Lautoka Hospital for non-emergency cases and to use other local health clinics wherever possible," the ministry statement said.

"Lautoka Hospital staff will give priority to emergency cases and, as a result, patients whose condition is assessed as being less urgent may experience delays."








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.61860.5996
JPY 55.427352.4273
GBP 0.36010.3521
EUR 0.41060.3986
NZD 0.71680.6838
AUD 0.64370.6187
USD 0.48870.4717

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 1st, December, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. Lautoka hospital departments closed till further notice
  2. Early morning blaze at Lautoka hospital
  3. Silent killer
  4. NFP: Teaching jobs in jeopardy
  5. Nadi stabbing incident suspect in custody
  6. SODELPA 'multiracial, here for everyone'
  7. External exam dates
  8. Campaign comes to an end
  9. Prophet's teachings
  10. 142 accused rapists seek legal assistance

Top Stories this Week

  1. Dux prize decision queried Thursday (30 Nov)
  2. Grammar seniors farewell final year in style Wednesday (29 Nov)
  3. Gruesome killing Thursday (30 Nov)
  4. Tragedy at sea Wednesday (29 Nov)
  5. Evia follows footstep of brother Jarryd Sunday (03 Dec)
  6. $2m investment Thursday (30 Nov)
  7. Dakuwaqa thanks God for saving his life Sunday (03 Dec)
  8. Fiji Bati reunites Raiwalui family Monday (04 Dec)
  9. Body find identified Sunday (03 Dec)
  10. Goundar Shipping's newest addition arrives Wednesday (29 Nov)