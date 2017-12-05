Govt sends volunteers to region

Update: 5:27PM GOVERNMENT sends professionals on a volunteer basis to Tuvalu, Vanuatu, Nauru and the Republic of Marshall Islands.
Under
that scheme, the Ministry for Employment, Productivity and Industrial Relations
currently has 49 people, including teachers and medical staff in the Pacific.
This is
according to Salaseini Daunabuna, the employment permanent secretary who was
chief guest at the International Volunteer Day celebrations held in Suva today.
The
celebrations were part of the International Civil Society Week currently
underway this week at the University of the South Pacific.
Ms
Daunabuna told hundreds of civil society workers present at Laucala this week
that volunteerism allowed skill development and contributed to improved human
quality of life.
"To be
a volunteer is to make a powerful, selfless contribution to the community as
one of the first responders in a natural disaster and trained professionals
carrying out services in medicine, education and emergency rescue," Ms
Daunabuna said.
The P.S
said the employment ministry had provided volunteers to the Pacific to share
knowledge, skills and experience in the field of nursing and teaching.
"The
Centre provides opportunities for graduates to be exposed to the work
environment and retirees as volunteers to share their skills and knowledge
within the region," she said.
"The
regional component of the program is part of Fiji's development cooperation
efforts to assist its island neighbours by facilitating their development needs
through the enhancement of human resource capabilities."
There
are 38 volunteer teachers and 11 volunteer nurses in the region under the
programme and according to the PS, the volunteer scheme has attracted positive
feedback from the countries the volunteers work in.
Feedback
include increase in pass rates of the schools where volunteer teachers are
placed and in the number of patients who ask to be examined by volunteer nurses
instead of local nurses.