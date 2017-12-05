Govt sends volunteers to region

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Permanent secretary for Employment, Salaseini Daunabuna with other key speakers during the opening plenary on International Volunteer Day celebration 2017. Picture: SUPPLIED

Update: 5:27PM GOVERNMENT sends professionals on a volunteer basis to Tuvalu, Vanuatu, Nauru and the Republic of Marshall Islands.

Under that scheme, the Ministry for Employment, Productivity and Industrial Relations currently has 49 people, including teachers and medical staff in the Pacific.

This is according to Salaseini Daunabuna, the employment permanent secretary who was chief guest at the International Volunteer Day celebrations held in Suva today.

The celebrations were part of the International Civil Society Week currently underway this week at the University of the South Pacific.

Ms Daunabuna told hundreds of civil society workers present at Laucala this week that volunteerism allowed skill development and contributed to improved human quality of life.

"To be a volunteer is to make a powerful, selfless contribution to the community as one of the first responders in a natural disaster and trained professionals carrying out services in medicine, education and emergency rescue," Ms Daunabuna said.

The P.S said the employment ministry had provided volunteers to the Pacific to share knowledge, skills and experience in the field of nursing and teaching.

"The Centre provides opportunities for graduates to be exposed to the work environment and retirees as volunteers to share their skills and knowledge within the region," she said.

"The regional component of the program is part of Fiji's development cooperation efforts to assist its island neighbours by facilitating their development needs through the enhancement of human resource capabilities."

There are 38 volunteer teachers and 11 volunteer nurses in the region under the programme and according to the PS, the volunteer scheme has attracted positive feedback from the countries the volunteers work in.

Feedback include increase in pass rates of the schools where volunteer teachers are placed and in the number of patients who ask to be examined by volunteer nurses instead of local nurses.