Bake course to empower

Update: 5:25PM YOUTHS from Namuana Village in Kadavu were the latest recipients of a baking course run by the Ministry of Youth aimed at creating livelihoods.
According
to a statement from the ministry, there were 40 successful participants of its
week long baking training programme which ended a week ago.
"The
Minister for Youth and Sports, Laisenia Tuitubou, encouraged youths to use
the techniques and the skills acquired during the training to create and
sustain their livelihoods," the ministry statement said.
According
to the ministry, its non-formal education model was producing the desired
results.
"We see
a lot of youths being empowered, upskilled and employed through our non-formal
education model," Ministry Tuitubou said.
"This
is also evident in the rural and maritime areas where youths can access such
training and further pursue their education careers or personal aspirations."