Bake course to empower

LICE MOVONO
Tuesday, December 05, 2017

Update: 5:25PM YOUTHS from Namuana Village in Kadavu were the latest recipients of a baking course run by the Ministry of Youth aimed at creating livelihoods.

According to a statement from the ministry, there were 40 successful participants of its week long baking training programme which ended a week ago.

"The Minister for Youth and Sports, Laisenia Tuitubou, encouraged youths to use the techniques and the skills acquired during the training to create and sustain their livelihoods," the ministry statement said.

According to the ministry, its non-formal education model was producing the desired results.

"We see a lot of youths being empowered, upskilled and employed through our non-formal education model," Ministry Tuitubou said.

"This is also evident in the rural and maritime areas where youths can access such training and further pursue their education careers or personal aspirations."








