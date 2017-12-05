Carpenter youths to aid in cyclone rebuild

Update: 5:15PM FORTY five young people of Ra are now certified carpenters following the end of the Ministry of Youths latest project in the province which ended this week.
According
to a statement from the Ministry, the youths from Verevere Village, in
Nakorotubu in Ra completed two weeks of training in carpentry and building
construction run by the Technical College of Fiji.
"Minister
for Youth and Sports, Honourable Laisenia Tuitubou, while closing the training
said that the youths from nine villages in the Nakorotubu coastal district
attended the two week training in carpentry and building construction," the
ministry said.
The
minister is quoted as saying the TCF certificates enable employment but also
aid in post Cyclone Winston rebuilding.
"These
trainees will now be able to provide suggestions and build homes and future
infrastructure that can withstand such natural disasters," the Minister said.