Carpenter youths to aid in cyclone rebuild

LICE MOVONO
Tuesday, December 05, 2017

Update: 5:15PM FORTY five young people of Ra are now certified carpenters following the end of the Ministry of Youths latest project in the province which ended this week.

According to a statement from the Ministry, the youths from Verevere Village, in Nakorotubu in Ra completed two weeks of training in carpentry and building construction run by the Technical College of Fiji.

"Minister for Youth and Sports, Honourable Laisenia Tuitubou, while closing the training said that the youths from nine villages in the Nakorotubu coastal district attended the two week training in carpentry and building construction," the ministry said.

The minister is quoted as saying the TCF certificates enable employment but also aid in post Cyclone Winston rebuilding.

"These trainees will now be able to provide suggestions and build homes and future infrastructure that can withstand such natural disasters," the Minister said.








