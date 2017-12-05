Rewa celebrates International Day of Persons with Disabilities

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Families and members of the Rewa Disabled People Organization taking part in their sports day at Burebasaga District School. Photo: SUPPLIED

Update: 5:07PM REWA Disabled People Organization celebrated International Day of Persons with Disabilities with their families during their sports day at Burebasaga District School today.

President Litia Naitanui said sports is a way for them to get in touch with the world.

"We've always been seen down because of how we were born and we are grateful to the Government and the UN for setting a date for us to celebrate who we are," she said.

"Sports is a great way for us to show case our talent and our ability that we have to show that we can also play sports."