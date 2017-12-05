Rewa celebrates International Day of Persons with Disabilities

Update: 5:07PM REWA Disabled People Organization celebrated International Day of Persons with Disabilities with their families during their sports day at Burebasaga District School today.
President Litia Naitanui said sports is a way for them
to get in touch with the world.
"We've always been seen down because of how we were
born and we are grateful to the Government and the UN for setting a date for us
to celebrate who we are," she said.
"Sports is a great way for us to show case our talent
and our ability that we have to show that we can also play sports."