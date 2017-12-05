Children welcome charity group

/ Front page / News

Update: 5:01PM ONE hundred children from across the western division formed the welcoming committee for over 300 charity workers from Australia in Nadi today.

Here for the fifth annual Spirit of Sharing (SOS) exchange, the visitors come to Fij for a song, dance and sports exchange while bearing gifts.

According to the Ministry of Youth, 'the visitors were greeted by smiling children and youths, handicraft markets, fresh fruits prepared from the Red Cross and popular songs from both countries.'

Youth Minister Laisenia Tuitubou, welcome the guests and said the celebration were timely.

"This is the 5th year that the charitable organization, The Spirit of Sharing (SOS), has partnered with the Ministry of Youth and Sports to collaborate on an afternoon festival which brings together youth from both countries to engage in the exchange of song, dance, and sport," Minister Tuitubou said.

The partnership recognizes and reflects the mutual vision shared by both organizations ' to empower youths in Fiji in personal development through opportunities in cultural exchange and sports.'

Formed in 2000, the SOS encourages cross-cultural events which include a donation aspect aimed to bring Fijian and Australians together 'for food, fun, and laughter.'