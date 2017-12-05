Children welcome charity group

Update: 5:01PM ONE hundred children from across the western division formed the welcoming committee for over 300 charity workers from Australia in Nadi today.
Here
for the fifth annual Spirit of Sharing (SOS) exchange, the visitors come to Fij
for a song, dance and sports exchange while bearing gifts.
According
to the Ministry of Youth, 'the visitors were greeted by smiling children and
youths, handicraft markets, fresh fruits prepared from the Red Cross and
popular songs from both countries.'
Youth
Minister Laisenia Tuitubou, welcome the guests and said the celebration were
timely.
"This
is the 5th year that the charitable organization, The Spirit of Sharing (SOS),
has partnered with the Ministry of Youth and Sports to collaborate on an
afternoon festival which brings together youth from both countries to engage in
the exchange of song, dance, and sport," Minister Tuitubou said.
The
partnership recognizes and reflects the mutual vision shared by both
organizations ' to empower youths in Fiji in personal development through
opportunities in cultural exchange and sports.'
Formed
in 2000, the SOS encourages cross-cultural events which include a donation
aspect aimed to bring Fijian and Australians together 'for food, fun, and
laughter.'