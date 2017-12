/ Front page / News

Update: 4:59PM A WEAK trough of low pressure with associated cloud and showers lies slow moving over Fiji.

This is being revealed in a weather bulletin issued from the National Weather Forecasting Centre in Nadi at 3:30pm today.

It further states that another trough approaches the group from the west.

It is expected to affect the southern parts of the group today and gradually spread to the rest group later today till Friday.