Fiji Time: 7:33 PM on Tuesday 5 December

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

Use art for development

LICE MOVONO
Tuesday, December 05, 2017

Update: 4:44PM ART needs to be a key part of the way that climate change and other development issues are addressed in the Pacific.

A panel discussion looking at the losses and gains of COP23 was told this by members of the audience who questioned how much art the government and civil society used in their awareness and advocacy activities.

The post-COP23 panel discussion, organised by the Pacific Islands Climate Action Network (PICAN) consisted of CSOs who play a leading role in climate diplomacy and Director Climate Change, Nilesh Prakash.

An artist from St. Lucia in the audience of the discussion told the panel art needed to be at the heart of the way development is conducted in the islands.

In response, Mr Prakash agreed and said the government's climate change week celebrations ahead of COP23 found many successes in activities which used art.

Maria Nailevu of Diva for Equality, a non-government organisation which acts as a peer support group for lesbian, bisexual women and transmen said the organisation had been using various forms of art in the work they do.

"When we educate our communities, we also have to translate the information into a language they understand," Ms Nailevu said.

'We have a very personal connection to climate change so it's important that we make the effort."








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.61860.5996
JPY 55.427352.4273
GBP 0.36010.3521
EUR 0.41060.3986
NZD 0.71680.6838
AUD 0.64370.6187
USD 0.48870.4717

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 1st, December, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. Lautoka hospital departments closed till further notice
  2. Early morning blaze at Lautoka hospital
  3. Silent killer
  4. NFP: Teaching jobs in jeopardy
  5. Nadi stabbing incident suspect in custody
  6. SODELPA 'multiracial, here for everyone'
  7. External exam dates
  8. Campaign comes to an end
  9. Prophet's teachings
  10. 142 accused rapists seek legal assistance

Top Stories this Week

  1. Dux prize decision queried Thursday (30 Nov)
  2. Grammar seniors farewell final year in style Wednesday (29 Nov)
  3. Gruesome killing Thursday (30 Nov)
  4. Tragedy at sea Wednesday (29 Nov)
  5. Evia follows footstep of brother Jarryd Sunday (03 Dec)
  6. $2m investment Thursday (30 Nov)
  7. Dakuwaqa thanks God for saving his life Sunday (03 Dec)
  8. Fiji Bati reunites Raiwalui family Monday (04 Dec)
  9. Body find identified Sunday (03 Dec)
  10. Goundar Shipping's newest addition arrives Wednesday (29 Nov)