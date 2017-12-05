Use art for development

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Hefrani Barnes shows artwork she made while listening in on a panel discussion at the ICSW. Picture: LICE MOVONO

Update: 4:44PM ART needs to be a key part of the way that climate change and other development issues are addressed in the Pacific.

A panel discussion looking at the losses and gains of COP23 was told this by members of the audience who questioned how much art the government and civil society used in their awareness and advocacy activities.

The post-COP23 panel discussion, organised by the Pacific Islands Climate Action Network (PICAN) consisted of CSOs who play a leading role in climate diplomacy and Director Climate Change, Nilesh Prakash.

An artist from St. Lucia in the audience of the discussion told the panel art needed to be at the heart of the way development is conducted in the islands.

In response, Mr Prakash agreed and said the government's climate change week celebrations ahead of COP23 found many successes in activities which used art.

Maria Nailevu of Diva for Equality, a non-government organisation which acts as a peer support group for lesbian, bisexual women and transmen said the organisation had been using various forms of art in the work they do.

"When we educate our communities, we also have to translate the information into a language they understand," Ms Nailevu said.

'We have a very personal connection to climate change so it's important that we make the effort."