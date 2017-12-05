Use art for development

Update: 4:44PM ART needs to be a key part of the way that climate change and other development issues are addressed in the Pacific.
A panel discussion looking at the losses and gains of
COP23 was told this by members of the audience who questioned how much art the
government and civil society used in their awareness and advocacy activities.
The post-COP23 panel discussion, organised by the
Pacific Islands Climate Action Network (PICAN) consisted of CSOs who play a
leading role in climate diplomacy and Director Climate Change, Nilesh Prakash.
An artist from St. Lucia in the audience of the
discussion told the panel art needed to be at the heart of the way development
is conducted in the islands.
In response, Mr Prakash agreed and said the
government's climate change week celebrations ahead of COP23 found many
successes in activities which used art.
Maria Nailevu of Diva for Equality, a non-government
organisation which acts as a peer support group for lesbian, bisexual women and
transmen said the organisation had been using various forms of art in the work they
do.
"When we educate our communities, we also have to
translate the information into a language they understand," Ms Nailevu said.
'We have a very personal connection to climate change
so it's important that we make the effort."