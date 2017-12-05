Fiji Time: 7:33 PM on Tuesday 5 December

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

Water situation: Wainibuku water disruption notice

TALEBULA KATE
Tuesday, December 05, 2017

Update: 4:42PM RESIDENTS living in and around Wainibuku are advised to expect water supply disruptions from tonight from 10pm to 5am tomorrow (December 6).

The Water Authority of Fiji has advised of installation works in the Wainibuku area.

So the areas affected include Delaidogo, Wainibuku Hart, Wainibuku Rd, Wainunu, Nakorovou, Dreke-i-waila, Nasese 1, 2, 3 and Rups Big Bear complex (old complex).

The authority is kindly advising its customers residing in those areas to use water wisely for their immediate needs during the period.

Water carts will be on standby to service the areas as and when the need arises.

Supply is expected to be restored at 6am tomorrow.








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.61860.5996
JPY 55.427352.4273
GBP 0.36010.3521
EUR 0.41060.3986
NZD 0.71680.6838
AUD 0.64370.6187
USD 0.48870.4717

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 1st, December, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. Lautoka hospital departments closed till further notice
  2. Early morning blaze at Lautoka hospital
  3. Silent killer
  4. NFP: Teaching jobs in jeopardy
  5. Nadi stabbing incident suspect in custody
  6. SODELPA 'multiracial, here for everyone'
  7. External exam dates
  8. Campaign comes to an end
  9. Prophet's teachings
  10. 142 accused rapists seek legal assistance

Top Stories this Week

  1. Dux prize decision queried Thursday (30 Nov)
  2. Grammar seniors farewell final year in style Wednesday (29 Nov)
  3. Gruesome killing Thursday (30 Nov)
  4. Tragedy at sea Wednesday (29 Nov)
  5. Evia follows footstep of brother Jarryd Sunday (03 Dec)
  6. $2m investment Thursday (30 Nov)
  7. Dakuwaqa thanks God for saving his life Sunday (03 Dec)
  8. Fiji Bati reunites Raiwalui family Monday (04 Dec)
  9. Body find identified Sunday (03 Dec)
  10. Goundar Shipping's newest addition arrives Wednesday (29 Nov)