Water situation: Wainibuku water disruption notice

Update: 4:42PM RESIDENTS living in and around Wainibuku are advised to expect water supply disruptions from tonight from 10pm to 5am tomorrow (December 6).

The Water Authority of Fiji has advised of installation works in the Wainibuku area.

So the areas affected include Delaidogo, Wainibuku Hart, Wainibuku Rd, Wainunu, Nakorovou, Dreke-i-waila, Nasese 1, 2, 3 and Rups Big Bear complex (old complex).

The authority is kindly advising its customers residing in those areas to use water wisely for their immediate needs during the period.

Water carts will be on standby to service the areas as and when the need arises.

Supply is expected to be restored at 6am tomorrow.