ODPP sexual offence stats: 21 charged in November

Update: 4:20PM TWENTY-ONE people were charged with a total of 31 separate incidents of alleged sexual-related offences in November this year.

Statistics from the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions (ODPP) released today noted that for that month alone, it recorded 15 rape incidents, three abduction with intent to have carnal knowledge, six indecent assault, one defilement and six sexual assault cases.

The ODPP revealed there were 20 victims of the 31 separate incidents of whom five victims were under the age of 18 years.

However three cases were withdrawn after discontinuances (nolle prosequi) were filed.

These matters were withdrawn due to insufficient or inconsistent evidence.