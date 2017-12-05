ODPP sexual offence stats: 21 charged in November

Update: 4:20PM
TWENTY-ONE people were charged with a total of 31 separate incidents of alleged sexual-related offences in November this year.
Statistics
from the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions (ODPP) released today
noted that for that month alone, it recorded 15 rape incidents, three abduction
with intent to have carnal knowledge, six indecent assault, one defilement and
six sexual assault cases.
The
ODPP revealed there were 20 victims of the 31 separate incidents of whom five
victims were under the age of 18 years.
However three cases were withdrawn
after discontinuances (nolle prosequi) were
filed.
These matters were withdrawn
due to insufficient or inconsistent evidence.