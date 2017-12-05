Fiji Time: 7:33 PM on Tuesday 5 December

MYF youths to showcase dances and handicrafts at bazaar

LUKE RAWALAI
Tuesday, December 05, 2017

Update: 3:41PM MEMBERS of the public in the North are welcome to experience some of the best choir singing, traditional iTaukei dances and handicrafts display at Subrail Park on Saturday this week.

 Youths from the 58 Methodist Church circuits who are currently converging in Macuata will be holding the bazar which is annually held following their annual general meeting.

The church's secretary for Young People's Department Jone Davule said youths from the various provinces would be showcasing their traditional dances during the one day bazaar.

Mr Davule said people in the North could also take advantage of the cheap handicrafts that would also be displayed and cooked food at the bazaar.








