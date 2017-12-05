109 countries in Fiji for International Civil Society Week

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image A civil society representative takes a selfie with Mr Konrote. Picture: SUPPLIED

Update: 3:30PM CIVIL society representatives from 109 countries are taking part in the 14th International Civil Society Week which was opened last night at Novotel, Lami last night.

While officiating at the event which is the first time that the CIVICUS International Civil Society Week is being held in the Pacific, President Jioji Konrote said the meeting being hosted in Fiji is an important achievement for civil society organisations collectively, across the Pacific.

"Having this important meeting in the Pacific presents a significant opportunity for Pacific civil society actors, organisations and development partners to engage and dialogue on a plethora of issues and pressing concerns that are unique to the Pacific region. This is an avenue to exchange ideas and strategies with counterparts outside our region," Mr Konrote said.

The theme of the week-long meeting held at the University of the South Pacific is 'Our Planet. Our Struggles. Our Future!'